Mike Bray, age 66, of Ludington, passed away Saturday, April 16, 2022, while wintering in Englewood, Florida. He was born June 21, 1955, in Ludington, to Joseph and Vivian (Filer) Bray. He graduated from Ludington High School in 1973. He went on to work at Harrington Tool as a machinist for 7 years. He then ventured on to become a lineman at Great Lakes Energy for 33 years, retiring in 2014.
Mikey had a magnetic smile that would light up his face and was very welcoming, you couldn’t help but smile back. He was always good-humored and very personable. He was a “jack of all trades,” there was nothing he couldn’t do. He was passionate about golf, travel and spending time with family and friends. He was a devoted member of the American Legion Post No. 76, donating hundreds of hours of his time to help out where needed, including “Sunday Services with Mike.”
Mike is survived by his loving and devoted wife Donna (Addington) Bray; sons Jeremy (Ann) Bray and Kyle Bray; stepsons Lonnie (Becky) Spangler and Rob Spangler; granddaughters Alexis Bray and Danielle Bray; brothers Joseph (Sara) Bray, George (Shelly) Bray, Paul (Kathy) Bray, David (Cindy) Bray and Patrick Bray; sisters Christy (Mike) Anthony, Mary Jo (Randy) Wolfe, Jessica (Darrell) Johnson, Elizabeth (James) Bogus and Carrie (David) Kruppe; cousins and many nieces and nephews.
Besides his parents, Mike was preceded in death by his son Chad Eldred Bray, his sister Kathy Marie Bray and brother Brian Bray.
Cremation has taken place and a Celebration of Life will be held at the American Legion, Post No. 76 on Saturday, June 18, 2022 at 1 p.m.
Memorial contributions in Mike’s name may be directed to American Legion Post No. 76, Ludington Optimist Club’s Childhood Cancer Campaign or St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.