Michael Wayne Smith, age 81, of Ludington, formerly of Battle Creek, passed away on Tuesday, Oct. 19, 2021.
Michael was born in Climax, on July 8, 1940, to James and Atha (Miller) Smith. He attended Lakeview High School and graduated with the class of 1958. He went on to join the U.S. Navy and served from 1958 through 1962 during the Cold War. He worked as a machinist for Metal Works and retired in 2005.
Mike enjoyed spending the day at the beach, fishing, snowmobiling and nature walks. During his later years one of his favorite things to do was spend time with his family.
He is preceded in death by his parents James and Atha Smith, his sister Monna Carter and his brothers Floyd Elliot and Donald Smith.
Michael is survived by his former spouse Susan Smith; son Alexander (Renae) Smith; daughters Michelle (John) Rodgers and Tiffanie (Naomi Watkins) Fuller; six grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; sisters Patt Ross and Sylvia Finkle; and, his two “grand dogs” Wesson and Colt who he adored.
