Michael William Albaitis, 78, of Lapeer (formerly of Ludington), died Tuesday, Aug. 29, 2023. He was born April 3, 1945, in Detroit to parents William and Myrtle (Overby) Albaitis. Mike married Cindy (Boller) Buck on Sept. 4, 2009, in Lapeer.
Mr. Albaitis attended barber school and worked as a barber prior to beginning his long time career. He was with CSX Railroad for 37 years as a conductor, retiring in 2005. Michael was known for his sense of humor; he just loved to laugh and have fun. He really. had a gifted ability to troubleshoot and repair anything mechanical. Mike’s heart was enjoying the guitar (playing or listening) and Sunday rides with Cindy and their Doxie family. Above all else, he loved being with family.
Mike is survived by his wife Cindy Albaitis; children Laura (Craig) Derenne, Steven (Jodi) Albaitis, Tamara (Matthew) MacDonald, Nick (Amanda) Buck, Shannon (Jim) Hall; grandchildren Jacob, Vinny, Macy, Isabel, Caitlyn, Erica (Cody) and Madison; brothers Jim (Linda) Albaitis and Lanny Albaitis; as well as being a Doxie daddy to Winnie and Lucy.
While growing up in Ludington, he was a cheerleader at LHS and his picture is part of the historical wallpaper at the House of Flavors.
