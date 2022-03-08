Michelle Ann Whitmore, 64, of Ludington, formerly of Marshall, passed away on Saturday, March 5, 2022.
Michelle Irwin was born on Jan. 15, 1958, the daughter of David and Ruth (Stewart) Irwin. She married Michael Whitmore on Jan. 12, 2007. Michelle enlisted in the U.S. Army and worked for the U.S. Department of Defense for 39 years, finally retiring in 2021.
Michelle loved spending time outside. She could often be found taking her dog, Freyja, to the dog beach, traveling, cooking, gardening, and attending local events and festivals. While her retirement time was short, she definitely made the most of it.
Michelle is survived by her daughter Erin (fiancé Nick Nowak) Miller; brother Mike (Bonnie) Irwin; niece Jenny (Joe) Every; and, nephew Dave (Sonia) Irwin and their three children Austin, Connor and Bella Irwin.
Michelle was preceded in death by her husband and her parents.
There are no services planned at this time. She will be laid to rest with her husband at Fort Custer National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Marshall Community Foundation to support education scholarships for students: www.marshallcf.org.
Please share your fond memories and photos of Michelle at www.OakGroveLudington.com.
Arrangements were entrusted to Oak Grove Funeral Home of Ludington.