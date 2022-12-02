Michelle Anne (Smith) Sanchez, 59, of Pinellas Park, Florida, passed away peacefully with her family at her side on Nov. 29, 2022. Michelle was born Aug. 21, 1963 in Ludington and grew up in Scottville before moving to Florida in 1982. She is preceded in death by both of her parents Vernon Smith and Patricia Smith who owned the C. W. Smith & Son car dealership in Scottville. Michelle is survived by her husband of 36 years Michael Sanchez, sister Cheryl Smith (husband Paul Ciano), sister Christine Meyers of Ludington as well as many loved family members and friends. The date of the memorial service to be announced. Email cheryl@lotlady.com to request the service details.

