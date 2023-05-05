Michele R. Schoon, 53, of Ludington, passed away on Thursday, May 4, 2023. A memorial service will be held on Wednesday, May 17, 2023, at 4:30 p.m. at Cornerstone Baptist Church, with visitation starting at 3 p.m. Visitation will also be held on Tuesday, May 16, 2023, at 1-3 p.m. and 5-7 p.m. at Oak Grove Funeral Home of Ludington, www.OakGroveLudington.com.
