Mickeal Henry Patten, 72, of Scottville, passed away on Wednesday, March 1, 2023.
Mickeal was born on Oct. 3, 1950. He was the son of the late George and Dollie May (Radford) Patten. In 1968, Mickeal graduated from Mason County Central high school. After countless years working as an ironworker, Mickeal was able to retire.
Once retired, Mickeal could spend the days doing the things he loved most. He would often go to the local golf courses around Mason County, and play a round, or two, of golf with friends. He was an avid outdoorsman, fishing on the lakes and rivers, as well as hunting. Mickeal also enjoyed reading, and socializing at his favorite tavern, Charlies, where he’d often meet up with friends. What he held most dear to his heart, was his grandchildren. He adored them and the time he was able to spend with them.
Mickeal is survived by his daughters Melissa (Joseph) Kutchinski and Nicole Patten; grandchildren Lennon Manley, Liam (Kaitlynn) Manley, Riley Heckman Holden, Evan Holden, Cillian Holden, Lorellei Patten and Evelyn Larr; great- grandchildren Pepper Manley and Lucas Manley; siblings Arthur (Joy) Patten, Jack (Patricia) Patten, Gaylord (Dianne) Patten, Thomas (JoAnn) Patten, Louise (Andrew) Walma, Patricia (Larry) Williams and Joyce (David) Everts.
Mickeal was preceded in death by his parents George and Dollie May Patten; siblings George (Jean) Patten Jr., Cyrus (Shirley) Patten, Jay (Edna) Patten, Roy (DeEtta) Patten, Ruth Everson and Loucille (Donald) Soderberg.
Memorial contributions can be made to Youth On Course, through the Golf Association of Michigan.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Oak Grove Funeral Home of Ludington, www.OakGroveLudington.com.