Mitchel “Mike” Harmon, age 77, of Ludington passed away peacefully at home Wednesday, June 17, 2020, after a four-year battle with cancer. He was born Dec. 8, 1942 in Ludington to Averil and Hazel (Anderson) Harmon.
Mike graduated from Ludington High School in 1960. After high school, Mike enlisted in the U.S. Navy. He was a Vietnam Veteran and proudly served his country for six years aboard the USS Oriskany and the USS Mahan. After his honorable discharge, Mike went to work for the railroad and retired after 36 years as a switchman. He married Jean Marie Walsworth on June 23, 1973 in Ludington. Together they raised four children.
Mike was president of the Mason County Historical Car Club and he enjoyed having his 1964 Ford Galaxy Convertible in parades throughout the county. Mike loved the outdoors, especially hunting and gardening and he was also an active member of the Ludington American Legion.
Mike will be greatly missed by his wife of 47 years, Jean; his four children, Amy (Greg) Purple of Whitehall, Kimberly (Forest) Goodrich of Ludington, Michael (Joy) Harmon of Hendersonville, North Carolina and Brandon (Kim Sanborn) Harmon of Ludington; 13 grandchildren, Gregory, Devin, Nathan, Cody, Justin, Jesse, Alex, Clint, Blaine, Rebekah, Stephen, Gabe, and Becka; his nine great-grandchildren with two on the way, his sisters, Millie (John) Simser and Marilyn Baugh; his brother, Paul (Sylvia) Harmon; sisters-in-law, Louise Adams, Nancy Conkey and Ingrid Harmon; his brother-in-law Bill (Marge) Walsworth; his goddaughter Christie (Jim) McDonald; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Besides his parents, Mike was preceded in death by three brothers, Jack, Ronald (Patty) and Frank.
A graveside service with military honors will be held Monday, June 22, 2019 at 1 p.m. at South Victory Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be directed to the Ludington American Legion or the Mason County Reformed Church.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Oak Grove Funeral Home of Ludington.