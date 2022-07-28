Monica J. Hulett, 81, passed away Tuesday, July 26, 2022 at Munson Medical Center with family by her side.
She was born on June 9, 1941, to Walter and Gladys (Moor) Jackson in Suffolk, England. Monica grew up in Thurston, England. She attended Thurston Primary and Beyton Secondary School before moving to the United States.
She married Max Hulett in 1973, where they lived in Dansville and Scottville,. Together they owned and managed Adult Foster Care Homes for about 30 years.
In 1977 Monica became a U.S. Citizen, to sponsor her mother.
She enjoyed traveling with friends and family. She had a passion for Detroit Tigers and enjoyed spring training in Florida many times. Monica loved playing cards and games with everyone. She enjoyed camping and watching her grandchildren and great-grandchildren participate in sports whenever she could. In addition to spending time with family, she found enjoyment in reading Danielle Steel, playing bingo, doing word searches, but her specialty was knitting. She knitted many sweaters, hats, mittens and booties for all her grandkids. She also enjoyed shopping.
Monica adored her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. They were the highlight of her life.
Monica is preceded in death by her parents, her husband Max in 2010, her sister Beryl and Thomas Jasper, a grandson.
She is survived by her five children Candy (Graham) Crick of Suttons Bay, Raeann (Dan Pettis) Ambler of Grand Ledge, Tammy (Dan) Yost of West Olive, Mike BeVier of Anchorage, Alaska, and Deb (Rick) Hill of Plano, Texas; 15 grandkids, 26 great-grandchildren along with numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and other family members.
Funeral services will be conducted at 1 p.m., Monday, Aug. 1, 2022, at Beacon Cremation & Funeral Service, Covell-Kingsley Chapel, with Pastor Colleen Wierman officiating. Interment will follow in Evergreen Cemetery in Kingsley. Visitation will be held from 12 p.m. until time of services at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children’s Hospital or an animal rescue or shelter of your choice.
Beacon Cremation & Funeral Service, Covell-Kingsley Chapel, is in charge of arrangements.