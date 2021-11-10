Heaven gained another angel, Monica Lee Garey, 41, of Jacksonville, Texas, formerly of Scottville, passed away at Christus Trinity Mother Francis Hospital in Tyler, Texas, after a short illness of Nov. 4, 2021, with her parents William and Mary Garey by her side.
Monica was born in Ludington, Oct. 22, 1980, to her loving parents William and Mary Garey. She attended school in Ludington at Mason-Lake ISD until November 1994 when the family moved to Jacksonville, Texas. It is there she would finish school at Jacksonville ISD and would graduate with the class of 2003. Monica would reside with Willie and Mary and enjoy many things together throughout the years; going on semi-truck trips, learning about and helping mom care for many different animals from dogs, cats, horses, donkeys, fish, birds, gerbils and hamsters and enjoying all the great entrees her dad would cook for her and the family, especially enchilada.
Monica was a special girl and had a deep passion for many especially her numerous pets, all equally loved by her. To name a few of her dogs: Benji, Zip, Noah and her cat Miss M. A favorite past time was coloring and doodling, and she absolutely loved it when new art supplies arrived. Phone calls from friends and family were always a thrill. She loved to hear from anyone and everyone, not many calls would come in that Monica was not a part of. A collector of many things. Favorites were her many stuffed animals which were gifted to her over the years from family, friends and Santa. Monica also had a soft spot for turtles and loved collecting anything turtle.
Monica’s presence was strong and known wherever she went, she was not afraid to talk with anyone and always greeted everyone openly.
Monica will be greatly missed by her mother Mary Ann (Morse) Garey; her father William David Garey; sisters Jessica (Garey) Johnson, Erica (Garey) Diem and Kay (Morse) Dust and significant other Joe Meisenheimer Jr.; her nieces Catlin Diem and Jody Meisenheimer; her nephews Jon McKinley III and Joshua Meisenheimer; her great-nephews Jon McKinley III, Jake McKinley and Jax McKinley; aunts and uncles William and Pat (Garey) Ely, Max and Jean (Garey) Gable and Vern and Cathy (Garey) Beeman; friend Tonya Taylor; and, best friend Lorena Rodriguez.
Proceeded in death by paternal grandparents Phillip G and Leona Garey Sr., paternal uncles Peter, Carl and Phillip J. Garey; maternals grandparents Cecil and Sylvia (Collins) Morse; maternal (favorite) aunt and uncle Ward and Carol (Morse) Kanouse.
Monica’s presence will be forever missed. Do not be sad and cry for me, be happy, laugh and smile. I am free!