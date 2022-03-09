Monte J. Hand, 90, of Ludington, passed away on Monday, March 7, 2022, at home.
Monte was born Dec. 12, 1931, in Muskegon, son of Nelson and Claudia Hand. He married Patricia Louise Glover of Hart, Sept. 14, 1957.
Monte served in Korea as part of the U.S. Army 187th Airborne Infantry Regiment (Rakkasans), from May 19, 1951, to May 27, 1954. His awards include the Korean Service Medal with three Bronze Service Stars, the United Nations Service Medal, the Army Occupation Medal (Japan) and the National Defense Service Medal. He would go on to exemplify the regimental motto, “Let Valor Not Fail.” After his service, he received his education in chemical engineering from Michigan Technological University leading to a successful career, eventually retiring from U.S. Borax.
Monte knew the value of a hard day’s work, led by example and was impeccable with his word. Born of the Great Lakes, he set to exploring field and stream from the Missouri to the Mississippi, to the high desert and everything in between. A consummate sportsman throughout, his best days were spent with the family he so loved.
He is survived by his wife Patricia Hand; his children Colleen Brewer, Allison (John) Cotten, Gregory (Kris) Hand, Paul (Diana) Hand and Stacey (Michael) Zapolski; grandchildren Jacob (Katherine) Tully, Nicholas Paul, Lauren Han, Haley Zapolski, Luke Zapolski and Noah Zapolski.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Monte’s name to the Mason County Veterans Endowment Fund. http://masoncoutnyvetfund.org/
Memorial services will be announced at a later date.
Arrangements were entrusted to Oak Grove Funeral Home of Ludington.