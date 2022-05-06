Monte J. Hand, 90, of Ludington, passed away on Monday, March 7, 2022, at home. A memorial service will be held Saturday, May 21, 2022 at 11 a.m. at St. Joseph Weare Catholic Church. Family will greet friends starting at 10 a.m. Monte will be laid to rest with full military honors immediately following the service at St. Joseph Weare Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Monte’s name to the Mason County Veterans Endowment Fund. http://masoncountyvetfund.org/
Arrangements have been entrusted to Oak grove Funeral Home of Ludington, www.oakgroveludington.com.