On July 18, 2023, Myra Grace Bromley, nee Quade, passed away at Corewell Health Ludington Hospital after contending with a swift illness.
Born on Oct. 20, 1929, in Manistee, Myra entered the world as the eighth of nine children born to William Henry “Bill” Quade and Louise A. (Oehlke). Myra grew up and graduated from Manistee High School and on Oct. 7, 1950, she entered into matrimony, with Orville Clayton Bromley. Their marriage of 47 years, abruptly ended when Orville passed on Sept. 23, 1998. Myra and Orville had two children, their son, Jerry William Bromley, and daughter, Cheryl Jean Bromley (Sherri), were the pride and joy of Myra’s life. Myra loved her family.
In her earlier days, she worked alongside Orville, at their restaurant ‘The Patio’ and later at ‘Wally’s Restaurant’ in Ludington before relocating to Cadillac in 1967. Her holiday feast tables overflowed and weekly summer picnics at their cabin south of Manistee were enjoyed by all family and friends that attended. Myra loved gardening, her children and grandchildren.
Although preceded in death by her spouse Orville, and her eight siblings, her legacy still rings on through her son Jerry William (Kim) Bromley; daughter Cheryl Jean “Sherri”(David) Petersen; five grandchildren Kristine (Chris Tosa) Elizabeth Tyndall, Jacob (Jennifer) Bromley Nathan (Nicole) Petersen, and Andrew C Petersen; six great-grandchildren Lucas Tyndall, Cash Tyndall, Genevieve Rose Petersen, Mykah Durkin, Seth Bromley; and, great, great-grandchild Mateo Durkin.
To honor Myra’s life is to remember a woman whose hands nourished her family and friends, and whose generous soul touched the hearts of many. The family thanks the staff of Corewell Health Ludington Hospital as they were a beacon of support and compassion in her final days.
Visitation will be Monday, July 24, 2023 at Oak Grove Funeral Home of Ludington at 9 a.m. Her funeral service will begin at 10 a.m.
Please share your fond memories of Myra at www.OakGroveLudington.com.
Arrangements were entrusted to Oak Grove Funeral Home of Ludington.