Nancy Ann Ziemkowski, age 61, of Ludington, passed away on March 19, 2022.
Nancy was born on Aug. 1, 1960, to Louis and Dorothy (Olson) Darke in Ludington.
She graduated from Mason County Central High School with the class of 1978. Nancy was married to her husband Rick Ziemkowski on Nov. 17, 1979.
“Bird” as many referred to her, enjoyed gardening, fishing and walks at the state park. She also enjoyed spending time with her grand kids.
She is preceded in death by her parents Louis and Dorothy Darke and her niece Heidi Darke.
Nancy is survived by her husband Richard Ziemkowski; her sons Richard (Kimberly) Ziemkowski and Zachary (Mandy) Ziemkowski; her grandchildren Emily, Christian, Zabrea, Cason and Brinley; her sisters Mary (James) Dobias, Carol Patten and Diana Bentz; along with her brother Michael (Kathy) Darke.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Oak Grove Funeral Home of Ludington.