Nancy Everhart Rossi of Ludington, age 88, passed away peacefully, with family by her side, on May 30, 2021. Nancy was born on Sept. 10, 1932, in Zanesville, Ohio, the daughter of Dr. John Everhart and Gladys Hayden Everhart.
Nancy graduated from Columbus North High School in 1949 and the Ohio State University in 1953 with a degree in microbiology. To help pay tuition, she was a waitress at the OSU Faculty Club where she frequently served Woody Hayes whom she described as a perfect gentleman…off the football field. After college, she worked for Nestle Corporation’s quality control laboratory in Marysville, Ohio.
Nancy met her future husband, Carl, in 1951 while both were summer employees at the Columbus Beach resort in Indian River. They were married on March 19, 1955. They moved to Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, in 1957 and then to Ludington in 1963. They enjoyed 64 years of marriage until his death in 2019.
Nancy was an avid reader and enjoyed playing bridge with friends, mushroom hunting, fishing and spending time with her family. She also enjoyed many sports, played basketball while in college and could still hit a sharp line drive well into her seventies at the whiffle ball field on Bryant Road. Nancy was a member of the Ludington United Methodist Church for 58 years, taught Sunday School and was the church school secretary for a number of years. She was also a former president of the West Michigan Mycological Society.
Besides her husband, she was also preceded in death by her parents and her brother John (Dorothy, surviving) Everhart.
Nancy leaves behind her daughter Kathy (Dave) Cook and sons Alan (Kim) Rossi and James (Brenda) Rossi. Nancy also leaves behind five grandsons Jason (Lauren) Cook, Justin Cook, Ryan (Christine) Rossi, Alec Rossi and Kenton Rossi, as well as her four-month old great-grandson, Wesley Cook, and multiple nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be held on June 27, 2021, from 6 to 8 p.m. at Oak Grove Funeral Home of Ludington. A memorial service will be held on June 28, 2021, at 11 a.m. at United Methodist Church of Ludington with Pastor Dennis Bromley presiding.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the United Methodist Church of Ludington or American Heart Association.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Oak Grove Funeral Home of Ludington.