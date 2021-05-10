Nancy Jean Motyka, aged 80, of Ludington, passed away on May 7, 2021, surrounded by her family. Nancy was born in Ludington on Sept. 9, 1940, to the late Hiram F. and Gladys (Fitch) Herrick, and graduated from Ludington High School with the class of 1958. She then attended Central Michigan University for two years before marrying the love of her life, Kenneth L Motyka on Aug. 6, 1960.
Early in her career, Nancy was a book keeper for Motyka Metal Products and other local businesses. Later, she went on to start Craftland, a business she operated with her husband Ken on South James Street. She finished her career working for several financial security companies.
Nancy loved to cook and prepare amazing meals and desserts for her pampered family and friends. She also enjoyed selling Pampered Chef cooking tools.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her infant brother Robert Hiram Herrick; her sisters Martha (Larry) Smith, Lois (Gerald) Winsemius, Betty (Ronald) DiCico and Nita (Morris) Brown; and, her brother Hiram (Carol) Herrick.
Nancy will be greatly missed by her high school sweetheart and husband of almost 61 years Ken; son Kevin (Betsy) Motyka; daughter Kristen (Paul) Conant; sister Joyce (Jim) Burchett; and sister-in-law Linda (Bruce) Hartung. She dearly loved her eight grandchildren Kelsey, Isaac, Andrew, Silas, Moriah, Josiah, Timothy and Leah Motyka.
A Memorial service will be held for Nancy at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, May 18 at Victory Baptist Church, 4353 N. Stiles Road, Scottville. The family will receive visitors at the church from 10:00am until the time of service.
Flowers will be warmly received in her honor, but please no mums. Those who wish to remember Nancy with a memorial donation are asked to please consider Victory Baptist Church.
Please visit Nancy’s memory page at www.wymanfuneralservice.com to leave a memory of Nancy for her family, or to light a candle in her memory.