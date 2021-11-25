Nancy Jo Larson, aged 67, of Traverse City, went home to be with her Lord on Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021. Nancy grew up in the Ludington area, later moving to Traverse City where she graduated high school and attended Northwestern Michigan College. She worked for many years as an office assistant at Community Mental Health.
Nancy was preceded in death by her parents Howard and Melba Larson. She will be greatly missed by her sister Jeanne (Mark) Lipps of Scottville; her nephews Ryan (Jennifer) Lipps of Mattawan, Matt (Amber) Lipps and Jon (Rachel) Lipps all of Scottville and Chris (Courtney) Lipps of Panama City Beach, Florida; her niece Elizabeth (Tom) Ward of Hemlock; along with 21 great nieces and nephews.
Cremation has taken place and a Memorial Service to honor Nancy’s life will be held at 1 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 29 at Crossroads Church in Scottville with Pastor Rich Chasse officiating. Burial will take place next to her parents at Lakeview Cemetery in Ludington at a later date.
Life Story Funeral Home of Traverse City and Wyman Funeral & Cremation Services in Scottville are assisting Nancy’s family.