Nancy K. Rodriguez, 82, of Ludington, passed away on Thursday, July 7, 2022. Her funeral service will be held on Monday, July 11, 2022, at 11 a.m. at Oak Grove Funeral Home of Ludington, with visitation starting at 10 a.m. An obituary will run tomorrow. Arrangements were entrusted to Oak Grove Funeral Home of Ludington, www.OakGroveLudington.com.

