Nancy K. Rodriguez, 82, of Ludington, passed away on Thursday, July 7, 2022. Her funeral service will be held on Monday, July 11, 2022, at 11 a.m. at Oak Grove Funeral Home of Ludington, with visitation starting at 10 a.m. An obituary will run tomorrow. Arrangements were entrusted to Oak Grove Funeral Home of Ludington, www.OakGroveLudington.com.
- Already a subscriber? Click the image on the left to view the latest e-edition.
Don't have a subscription? Click here to see our subscription options.
News In Your Inbox!
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
What's Trending
Trending Recipes
Poll
How many times have you gone to the beach so far this summer
You voted: