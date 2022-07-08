Nancy Kay (Albrecht) Rodriguez, age 82, of Scottville, passed away peacefully on July 7, 2022. Nancy was born on April 26, 1940, to Joseph and Jule (Bice) Albrecht.
Nancy spent 25 years working as an associate for K-Mart in Ludington. She was a faithfully proud member of Cornerstone Baptist Church. Nancy selflessly dedicated her life to the betterment and well-being of her family and friends. A modest woman who would have never accepted praise is why this loss is so overwhelming as her greatest pride was that for her three children and their care. Nancy made life-long personal sacrifices to ensure her family and friends knew she was always available to them and openly wanted nothing more than to dedicate her time to her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren, especially caring for her sons Joey and Timmy. She had a special fondness for times when family would gather such as holidays and birthdays. A social butterfly, Nancy loved playing pool on Wednesday nights with her girlfriends, bowling for the couple’s league at Sportsman’s, Stix Bar and Ludington Recreation. Nancy was an avid fan of horses and NASCAR, specifically the Indy 500. She loved the beach in Ludington and enjoyed watching the SS Badger arrive and depart daily. Nancy was an amazing woman and has left this world a better place than she found it and we are thankful for the time we had with her.
Nancy is survived by her daughter Theresa “Tessie” (Ian) Schrader; her sons Joseph John Rodriguez and Timothy John (Iris) Rodriguez; her grandchildren Tiffanie Englebrecht, Deserae Miehlke, Amber Rodriguez, Jennifer Rodriguez and Alisa Rodriguez-Davis; 11 great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.
Besides her parents, Nancy is preceded in death by her brothers Donald Albrecht, Robert Albrecht and Edward Albrecht and her sister Beverly (Jean) Comstock.
The family would like to extend their deepest gratitude to the wonderful staff of Willowbrook Adult Foster Care Home for providing such tender loving care to Nancy for the last nine years; and to the caregivers from Hospice for being there and helping the family through this difficult time.
Her funeral service will be held on Monday, July 11, 2022, at 11 a.m. at Oak Grove Funeral Home of Ludington with visitation starting at 10 a.m. She will be laid to rest at Lakeview Cemetery thereafter.
Memorial contributions in honor of Nancy can be directed to Willowbrook Adult Foster Care Home at 2023 W. U.S. 10, Scottville, MI 49454.
Arrangements are entrusted to Oak Grove Funeral Home of Ludington, www.oakgroveludington.com.