Nancy Louise (Lemere) Wheeler, age 50, of Ludington, passed away on Monday, Jan. 17, 2022, surrounded by her loved ones.
Nancy was born on Oct. 7, 1971, in Ludington, the daughter of William Lemere Jr. and Virginia (Nickerson) Rose. She attended Mason County Central High School. Nancy was married to Brandon P. Wheeler Sr., and they created a happy life together before Brandon’s passing on Feb. 5, 2020.
She was a very proud member of the Little River Band of Ottawa Indians.
Nancy enjoyed cooking, collecting pigs and two-tracking to areas where she could go mushroom hunting. Above all else, she loved spending time with her family.
She is survived by her mother Virginia Rose; children Brandon (Sarah) Wheeler Jr. and Stephanie Wheeler; grandchildren Brandon III, Braden, Avayiah, Dontae and Sh’Quiz; her siblings Ginger (Jack) Malone, Kathy (Tim) Lemere and James Rose; brother-in-law Rick Hendrickson; numerous nieces, nephews and other family and friends.
Besides for her husband Brandon, Nancy is preceded in death by her father William, her brother Bill Lemere III and her sister Norma Jean Hendrickson.
During this time, no services will be held.
Please feel free to share a memory or photo with the family at www.oakgrovefh.com. The family has entrusted funeral arrangements with Oak Grove Funeral Home in Manistee, Michigan.