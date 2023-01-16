Nancy Lynn DuVall, 77, of Ludington, passed away Thursday, Jan. 12, 2023. Nancy was born April 15, 1945, the daughter of Charles and Shirley (Bachi) Harris. She graduated from J.W. Sexton High School in Lansing in 1963. Nancy continued her education at Western Michigan University, earning her undergraduate, before completing her master’s degree in social work from the University of Michigan. She worked as a child and family therapist for almost 60 years. Nancy spent 19 years working for Community Mental Health and nine years at Catholic Social Services.
Nancy was a faithful member of Emanuel Lutheran Church, serving the church in many ways, but most notably as a member of their choir. She loved volunteering at the children’s museum, White Pine Village, the Lighthouse Association and being a camp counselor for three summers at Camp Michi-Lu-Ca. Nancy’s first and foremost interests were her animals, children and her family. She enjoyed traveling, the state parks, holidays and her meals! Nancy and her husband once took a 900-mile canoe trip, starting at the top of the Missouri River with a goal to make it through the Mississippi River. Another favorite trip of Nancy’s was traveling to Alaska with her husband Pierre. Nancy had a great imagination; she’ll be remembered as being quite the trickster. She valued family, humor, tradition, as well as her love for the outdoors.
Nancy is survived by her sister Joan (Harris) Schultz; brother Ron Harris; niece Bethany Schultz; and, nephew Jeff Schultz.
Nancy was preceded in death by her parents Charles and Shirley (Bachi) Harris and husband Pierre DuVall.
In lieu of flowers please consider donating in Nancy’s honor to the Mason County Humane Society or the Lighthouse Association. A memorial service will be held Friday, Jan. 20, 2023, beginning at 11 a.m., at Emanuel Lutheran Church in Ludington. Arrangements have been entrusted to Oak Grove Funeral Home of Ludington, www.oakgroveludington.com