Nancy Sue Carey, age 73, of Ludington, formerly of Clio, passed away Wednesday, Feb. 16, 2022, at her sister’s home in Grand Rapids. She was born Aug. 12, 1948 in Ithaca, to Arlo and Alice (Monroe) Gould. She graduated from Clio High School in 1966. She went on to attend Anderson University and Eastern Michigan University where she received her bachelors degree and masters degree in education. She taught eighth grade math and English at Carter Middle School in Clio for 30 years, retiring in 2000.
Nancy was a former member of Bethany United Methodist and West Court Street Church of God. She loved to play the piano and singing in the church choir. She also enjoyed gardening and collecting antiques.
Nancy is survived by her two sons Robert Carey and Douglas Carey of Ludington; her sister Judy (Lloyd) Hansen; her grandson Brandon Carey; her nieces Teri McKown and Christa Carnes; and, her nephew Erik Hansen.
Besides her parents, Nancy was preceded in death by her brother Jerry Gould and her nephew Thomas Gould.
A funeral will be held Tuesday, Feb. 22, 2022 at 11 a.m. at the Oak Grove Funeral Home in Ludington. Family will greet friends starting at 10 a.m. Nancy will be laid to rest next to her parents and brother at Woodlawn Cemetery in Clio on Wednesday, Feb. 23, 2022.
Memorial contributions in Nancy’s name may be directed to Faith Hospice, 2100 Raybrook St., SE #300, Grand Rapids MI 49546.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Oak Grove Funeral Home of Ludington, www.oakgroveludington.com.