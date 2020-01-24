Nathan D. Watkins, age 37, went home to be with our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ, Saturday, Jan. 18. He was loving, social, athletic individual and a blessing to others. Nathan found his peace in his off time in the North Country, snowmobiling, motorcycles, boating and sports cars. Nathan professed his Christian Faith and love for the Lord. His final action was donating to the Gift of Life Organization. He requested a simple cremation. At a later date we will announce a memorial celebration. Any donations can go to St Jude’s for Children’s Hospital. He is survived by his immediate families: Thomas and Kathy Watkins, Martha Watkins of Milford, and siblings Matthew and Maureen Watkins. Covell Funeral Home in Traverse City is entrusted with his final arrangements.
