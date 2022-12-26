Naydene Bernardette Lipps, 75, of Hart, passed away peacefully, surrounded by family, on Saturday, Dec. 17, 2022. She was born on Oct. 2, 1947, in Hart.
Naydene retired from Alcoa/Howmet and then served ice cream to her community in her small business, Hart Dairy Delight.
Naydene was dedicated to being a wife, mother, sister, aunt, grandmother and friend. She had a very young spirit and approached life with a twinkle in her eye. She loved watching sports, from the Detroit Tigers and Lions, to her kids and grandkids in youth to varsity sports. She loved to play a “friendly” game of cards, Sticks and Texas Hold’em but hated to lose. Naydene loved walking in the woods behind her house to “the big rock” with her kids and grandkids and walking the shores of the Gulf in Alabama; she loved the outdoors and nature.
Naydene was very active within her church and her missionary works in the mountains of Mexico; her faith was very important to her.
She is survived by her husband of 57 years Kenneth Lipps; children Lawrence (Tracey) Lipps, Dawn Hennrick, Paula (Steven) Noggle, Jason Lipps, Adam Lipps and Rebecca (Ken) Beebe; siblings Clara Jean Baron, Sondra Bowman, Sally Lauber, Owen O’Brien and brother-in-law, Tom Johnsen; grandchildren Joshua, Jacob and Ben Lipps, Lyndon (Nick) Green, Tristen Hennrick, Morgan Keltie (Andrew Beard), Parker Keltie, Rylee Noggle, Emily and Ethan Chan, Grant and Abilene Beebe; great-grandchildren Korbin, Nixon and Nora Green; and many nieces and nephews.
Naydene was preceded in death by her son Kenny Jr.; sisters Annabelle Fuller and Mary J. Johnsen; brothers Leon Kenfield and Harry O’Brien; her parents Tom and Mildred (Murphy) O’Brien; and mother Bertha Tazreak.
Memorial services will be conducted at 11 a.m., Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023, at St Joseph’s Catholic Parish, 2380 W. Jackson Road, Hart, MI 49420. Family will receive friends and family one hour prior to services with a luncheon immediately following.
Beacon Cremation & Funeral Service, King-Hart Chapel, is in charge of arrangements.