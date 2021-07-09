Nayfe Jabara, of North Palm Beach, Florida, and Boyne City, passed away peacefully on Feb. 17 at the age of 90 at Munson Hospice House. He left family and friends with nothing but smiles. As he often said, “I’ve lived a great life.” Nayfe was formerly a resident of Petoskey and Ludington. He made life-long friendships wherever he lived.
Callers leaving a message for Nayfe on his phone heard his favorite song, Nat King Cole’s “Unforgettable.”
Nayfe will be remembered as an outstanding and memorable businessman, skier, hunter, fisherman, sailor, card player, story teller, cook, craftsman, husband, father and friend.
Nayfe was born Dec. 7, 1930, in Mancelona, to Lebanese parents Sam and Mymonie Jabara. He was the fourth of seven children. Nayfe worked in the family grocery stores during the Depression era. He worked two years after high school at Jabara’s Market until starting college at Ferris Institute in 1950.
He was drafted in 1952, serving in the U.S. Army as a master sergeant during the Korean conflict.
Nayfe returned from Korea in 1954 to finish college. He was a member of the Phi Sigma Chi fraternity. While at Ferris he met his future wife, Nancy Keller, a music teacher from Big Rapids, on a blind date. What a pair. They married in 1955. Nayfe received his pharmacy degree in 1956, and was licensed in the states of Michigan and Florida.
After graduating from Ferris, Nayfe and Nancy moved to Grand Rapids to start Nayfe’s pharmacy career and a family. He later went on the road as a pharmaceutical salesman. His travels led him to Ludington in 1962, where he bought two drugstores across the street from each other with his good friend Dick Parliament. Nayfe and Dick eventually owned four pharmacies.
Nayfe and Nancy moved to Petoskey in 1976, then later became Florida residents. His beloved Nancy died after a long bout with cancer in 1992.
Nayfe was an active leader in the Ludington business and volunteer communities and was a board member of The National Bank of Ludington. Nayfe was a life-long Mason and Shriner. As an entrepreneur, he invested in a number of businesses and ventures over his career. He was a very good operator, valued partner and mentor to others who wanted to be successful in business.
In the late ‘70s, Nayfe was president of a cable television group providing the first cable TV service to Ludington, Holland and other West Michigan communities. Years later, Nayfe remodeled and financed dozens of homes for low-income or first time home buyers. He loved creating these opportunities for young people.
Nayfe found love again with Kay (Kessler) Vrbanac. They were married for three wonderful years before Kay lost her bout with cancer in 2005.
Nayfe was a devoted husband and tireless caregiver for both Nancy and Kay during their illnesses.
Nayfe is survived by his siblings Essie Pringle and brothers Jim Jabara and Abdeen Jabara; his son Kirk (Lynne) Jabara and daughter Julie Jabara (John) Reed; his grandchildren Rachel Jabara, Sam Jabara, Andy Reed and Wesley Reed. He is also survived by Kay’s family including her children Daniel (Maggie) Denton and Rhonda Denton.
Nayfe was preceded in death by his wives Nancy and Kay, and his siblings Frieda Rice, Selma Hegazi and Kal Jabara.
A memorial celebration party for Nayfe’s life and friendships will be held Sunday, Aug. 15 at Mackinaw Trail Winery, 3423 US Hwy 131, Petoskey, from 2 to 5 p.m. Join us to share a toast or story with Nayfe’s friends and family. It will be casual with lots of smiles, as he would like it.