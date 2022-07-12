Nicholas “Nick” Matiash, age 87, of Scottville, passed away on Monday, July 11, 2022, in Grand Rapids. Nick was born on June 28, 1935, in Laona, Wisconsin, the son of Joseph and Agnes (Zborowska) Matiash. He graduated from Shelby High School in 1953 and went on to study civil engineering at Tri-State University in Angola, Indiana. Nick served his country with the U.S. Army during the Korean Conflict with the Engineering Corp as a surveyor. He met the love of his life Thelma Jean Parke in Shelby and they married on March 19, 1960, celebrating almost 60 years together until Thelma preceded him in death in 2020.
Nick served as a civil engineer for the state of Illinois, Ottawa County Road Commission, Rieth-Riley, Nordlund and Associates and Laman Asphalt. In his later years he did consulting work for local villages and served as a Mason County Road Commissioner from 2001-2018.
Nick enjoyed traveling with Thelma, being a part of different local projects and took great pride in planning and participating in patriotic events. He was a member of and formerly served as Commander of the Whitehall American Legion Post No. 69 and the Edwin Ewing American Legion Post No. 76 in Ludington.
Along with his wife Thelma, Nick was preceded in death by his daughter Jean, his son-in-law Brian, his granddaughter Olivia Matiash and his nine older siblings.
Nick will be greatly missed by his son Nicholas (Melissa) Matiash, his daughters Karen (Gary) Gheller and Stephanie (Dale) Matiash-Iverson; his grandchildren Joshua, Richard, Katie, Alyssa, Liberty, Amanda and Nicole; as well as many nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be held for Nick at 12 p.m. on Saturday, July 16, at the Scottville United Methodist Church with Rev. Rick Hodgeson officiating. Burial with honor guard rites performed by the American Legion Post No. 76 will follow at Brookside Cemetery. Friends may meet with Nick’s family on Friday evening from 6-8 p.m. at Wyman Funeral & Cremation Services in Scottville, and on Saturday morning from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the church. Those who wish to remember Nick with a memorial donation are asked to please consider the Edwin Ewing American Legion Post No. 76.
Please visit Nick’s memory page at www.wymanfuneralservice.com to share a tribute of Nick for his family to read, or to light a candle in his memory.