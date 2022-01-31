Nicole’s life began Aug. 12, 1988, in Manistee. She spent her life primarily in northern Michigan, but also lived in Springfield, Florida, for quite a few years.
Nicole was an incredibly strong person, not only was she strong, but a smart, kind and witty individual. Most important of all, she loved her family and dearest friends, especially her 13-year-old son, Devin. He was the absolute light of her life.
Nicole left us Saturday, Jan. 29, 2022. She passed peacefully at home in the loving arms of her mother Lisa in Custer. Her passing was due to lifelong medical problems and kidney failure.
She leaves behind a warmhearted family which includes her son Devin Shook; parents Lisa Bystrom-Magmer and Donald Adams II; a sister Natasha Smith; a brother Alan Bystrom; and grandparents Mary and Donald Adams. She is preceded in death by her past fiancé Cody Bowden.
There will be a celebration of life, dates are to be decided.