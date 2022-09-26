Niels Bach died on Saturday, Sept. 24, in Holland Community Hospital. He was born in Juelsminde, Denmark, on Jan. 3, 1935. In 1949, at age 14, he immigrated to America with his family. They settled in Ludington, and opened Bach’s Bakery, which later became Anna Bach Candies. And Niels became a baker and candymaker. He served in the U.S. Army for two years as a medic, and then returned to Ludington. After the candy company was sold, he worked in sales and in the baking and food industries. Niels moved to Holland when he married his wife Jane in 1986.
Besides his wife, survivors include his daughters Diane (Gerald) Smith and Jennifer (Andrew) Mason and his stepdaughter Anne (Steve) Hughes as well as grandchildren Guy, Marianna (Rawaz Mutabchi), Evan and Sawyer Smith; Anna (Mike Dow), Lydia and David Mason; Logan, Mira and Stella Hughes; and great-grandsons William and Henry Dow. His former wife Judy Bach also survives him. Niels was preceded in death by his parents, Anna and Ernst, and by his sister Hanne and his brother Jens.
To the end of his life, Niels kept in touch with cousins in Denmark, both by telephone and by attending several family reunions.
A private burial service will be conducted by Rabbi Albert Lewis.
Visitation will be at Langeland Sterenberg Funeral Home on Tuesday, Sept. 27, from 2 to 5 p.m. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests a donation to a charity or organization of your choice. www.langelandsterenberg.com