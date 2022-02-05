Noah Miah Matthews, 43, died Thursday, Jan. 20, unexpectedly, at his home in Chapel Hill, North Carolina.
His was a home birth on Schwass Road at Oxbow Lake of Mason County, the son of Rosemary “Merry” Rafferty and Raymond “Bud” Matthews.
Noah received his education in Chapel Hill, North Carolina. He partnered with his brother and his father to run service businesses. In 2018 he assumed ownership of Bud Matthews Service & Construction Company.
Noah was a wonderful son, brother, father, husband, friend, community leader and business man. His nature was loving and his mission was service to others.
Noah loved Michigan and in childhood spent many wonderful summers with his brother Micah at grandma and grandpa’s near the beach in Ludington. As a young man in North Carolina, Noah enjoyed skydiving and hosting first-time skydivers. Noah traveled throughout the United States; and with his brother went scuba-diving in Belize, as well as trekked in the Nepalese Himalayas.
Once a parent himself, he was a very active father. Several times each summer, he would bring his children to the family home in Ludington. Noah and his family enjoyed boating, fishing, hiking and the wonders of his birth place with his many relatives in Michigan. Noah was a warm loving light for everyone that he encountered. An astute businessman he brought the family business to new heights, and with that gave back generously to the local community, especially to nonprofit organizations providing programs to enhance childhood development. Noah was remarkably kind and he was famous for his big warm hugs. Cut short at mid-life he had many years of love yet to give and receive. It has been said that Noah just gave too much of his big heart away. He rests now with his Creator. Noah, we love you so.
He is survived by his soulmate of 10 years, Rachel Matthews (Nelms), and their children Max, Micah and Molly of the home; his brother Micah Matthews and his wife Anna Matthews and their children Noah, Jack and Odin Matthews of Durham, North Carolina; his uncle Barry Matthews and his wife Evelyn Matthews of Ludington; his uncle Jim Matthews and his wife Becky Matthews of Ludington; his father Raymond “Bud” Matthews and his bonus mother Ruth Ananda Matthews of both Chapel Hill, North Carolina, as well as of Ludington; and many more in-laws, uncles, aunts, cousins, and friends.
A private memorial service will be held by the family. A celebration of his life will take place later, during warm weather in an outdoor setting. Memorials may be made to Boys & Girls Club of Pittsboro, North Carolina, Kidzu of Chapel Hill, North Carolina, Marine Toys for Tots Foundation of Orange County, North Carolina; Willow Oak Montessori Foundation of Chatham County, North Carolina; The Ludington Area Center for the Arts and Ludrock 2022 or the charity of your choice. Arrangements by National Cremation of Raleigh, North Carolina.