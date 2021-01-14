Norma Jane Jacobson, age 97, of Ludington, passed away peacefully Monday, Jan. 11, 2021, at Ludington Woods surrounded by those who have lovingly cared for her over the years. She was born Aug. 13, 1923, in Riverton Township to Nels and Josephine “Dolly” (Lichte) Jorgensen. She grew up on her parents’ cherry farm in Riverton Township.
Norma graduated from Ludington High School in 1942 and went on to attend Muskegon Business College. She married the late Carlton Jacobson on Oct. 23, 1948. Norma worked for Sealed Power Core Corp. in Muskegon Heights, Auto Pulse Corp. in Ludington and Carrom Industry in Ludington. While employed with these companies she was a stenographer and secretary. Norma went to work for Dow Chemical in 1951 and worked there as a purchasing agent until her retirement more than 30 years later.
Norma was a life time member of St. Paul’s United Methodist Church in Riverton Township. She was very active in the church, and she enjoyed helping with the monthly newsletter and the women’s circle. Norma was an avid gardener. She loved to grow vegetables and flowers. She was especially fond of her hydrangeas. Norma always had a dog in her adult life, and it was always a miniature poodle. She loved them all dearly. Some of Norma’s greatest memories were of her travels, especially the time she was able to travel with her brother back to their homeland of Denmark to visit many aunts and uncles who still lived there.
Norma is survived by her nephews and niece Steven Jorgensen, Gary (Dawn) Jorgensen and Debra (Joe) Left.
Norma was preceded in death by her parents, her husband and her brother and sister-in-law George and Wilmae Jorgensen.
The family would like to express their sincerest gratitude to all the staff and doctors at Ludington Woods for their love and compassion for Norma over the last 12 years.
Norma will be laid to rest next to her husband at Lakeview Cemetery in Ludington. Due to COVID restrictions, there are no services planned at this time.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Norma’s name may be directed to St. Paul United Methodist Church.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Oak Grove Funeral Home in Ludington, www.oakgroveludington.com.