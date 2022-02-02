Norma Jean Sherman, age 87, of Ludington, passed away on Jan. 28, 2022.
Norma was born on May 1, 1934, to Raymond and Marion (Soneral) Genter in Ludington. She graduated from Ludington High School with the class of 1952 and went on to work as a secretary for Vermont American. Norma married her husband Harold “Lux” Sherman on Oct. 29, 1955.
She was a life member of the American Legion Auxiliary and worshipped at Community Church in Ludington. Norma was the oldest living member of the Ludington Boat Club until her passing. She played in a bowling league and enjoyed boating and snowmobiling. Norma and her daughter Lynn would visit Lakeview Cemetery every year to care for their family’s graves, including Norma’s twin sister Nancy’s grave.
Norma is preceded in death by her parents Raymond and Marion; her husband Harold “Lux” Sherman; her brothers Richard and Jerry Genter; and, her grandson Robert Routley.
She is survived by her children Jay (Denise) Sherman and Lynn Routley; her grandchildren Dr. Courtney Sherman, Dr. Meghann (Dr. Tyson) Austin, Justin Sherman and Gerielle (Nick) Bogus; her great-grand children Abe Austin and Olive Bogus; along with her dear friend Morton Pritchard.
Norma’s children consider themselves blessed to have had a wonderful childhood, enjoying all the luxuries that Ludington has to offer.
A special thank you to the staff at Ludington Woods Assisted Living and Elara Caring Hospice.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association 225 N. Michigan Ave., Fl. 17, Chicago, IL 60601.
According to Norma’s wishes, a graveside service will take place at Lakeview Cemetery in the Spring of 2022.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Oak Grove Funeral Home of Ludington.