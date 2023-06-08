Norma Koeppe was born May 11, 1927 near Claire City, South Dakota, and passed away peacefully on June 6, 2023, at the age of 96. She received her bachelor and master’s degrees at University of Minnesota–Duluth and taught for 28 years in the Duluth Public Schools.
Norma married Willis Koeppe in 1949. They raised two daughters, Marilyn Hammons of Texas and Gail Hall of Ludington. Willis died in 2002, and Norma moved to Ludington in 2006.
She enjoyed traveling, crafts, baking, Canasta and quilting, making quilts for each of her family.
Norma enjoyed being chairperson for the Mitten Tree for needy children in Mason County. She was a member of Ludington United Methodist Church.
She was preceded in death by her husband Willis; parents Ira and Dora Tisch; brothers Roman Tisch and Harry Tisch; grandson Mike Hellerstedt.
Those surviving are daughters Marilyn (Bob) Hammons, Frisco, Texas, and Gail (Don) Hall, Ludington; grandchildren Jodi (Michael) Wood, Coppell, Texas, Jamie (Landry) Seedig, Nashville, Tennessee, and Daniel (Lesley) Hellerstedt, DeWitt; grand daughter-in-law Sofia Hellerstedt, Westminster, Colorado; great-grandchildren Lauren, Erin and Colin Donovan; Brooke, Presley and Taylor Seedig; Carson, Nora, Brady and Cole Hellerstedt and Gunnar Hellerstedt.
A Memorial Service will be July 8, 2023, at Ludington United Methodist Church with visitation at 1 p.m. and service at 2 p.m.
Donations in her memory may be made to PEO Chapter EU or Ludington UMC.
