Norman Charles Dwyer, 83, of Ludington, was called home to be with his Lord and Savior on Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022, in Grand Rapids. He was born Jan. 29, 1939, in Chicago, Illinois, the son of Charles and Ethel (Glaum) Dwyer.
After graduating from Ludington High School in 1957, Norman worked as a carpenter until serving in the U.S. Army from 1962-1964. Upon returning home Norman went to work for Dow Chemical where he retired as the warehouse manager in 1998 after 33 years of employment. In his retirement, Norman volunteered with Habit for Humanity for 10 years. Norman had also volunteered for over 40 years with the Boy Scouts of America serving on the council committee, the district unit committee, as an adviser for scout troops, a Cub Scout pack leader and day camp director and day camp trainer.
Norman was a charter member of the Pere Marquette Township Fire Dept. where he served for 28 years. He was also active with Pere Marquette Township Parks for 34 years. He first worked at Buttersville Campground and as an elected park committee member for several years and later as the caretaker of Suttons Landing.
He volunteered at White Pine Village through the Mason County Historical Society until 2021.
Norman was an avid supporter of the Harbor Light Fellowship Free Methodist Church when it was in Ludington serving as a trustee and teaching children. He was currently a member of the Scottville Wesleyan Church.
In his spare time, Norman enjoyed traveling, fishing, hunting, woodworking and restoring Radio Flyer Wagons for his grandchildren. Norman truly treasured the time he could spend with his family.
On May 23, 1964, at the Free Methodist Church on Robert Street in Ludington, Norman married Nancy Anne Houk, who survives him. He is also survived by three children Douglas (Rhonda) Dwyer of Middle Point, Ohio, Doreen (Brian) Sloan of Clearwater, Florida, and Darrell (Barbara) Dwyer of Naperville, Illinois; eight grandchildren Nicole (Andrew) Lang, Benjamin Dwyer, Lucas Sloan, Levi Sloan, Devon Dwyer, Shealon Dwyer, Ashton Dwyer and Kaidon Dwyer; his brother Ronald (Kay) Dwyer of Ludington; his sister-in-law Mardella Dwyer; and, numerous nieces and nephews.
Norman was preceded in death by his parents, his sister Donna Dwyer and his brother Conrad Dwyer.
Funeral services will be conducted at 1 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022, at Beacon Cremation & Funeral Service, Pere Marquette Chapel, with Dr. Jeffrey Botsford and Dr. Kyle Segar officiating. Interment will follow in Summit Township Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 5-7 p.m., Friday, Oct. 14, 2022, at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Scottville Wesleyan Church or a charity of one’s choice.
Beacon Cremation & Funeral Service is in charge of arrangements.