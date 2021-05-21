Norman Gaylord Henrys, 86, of Pentwater, passed away Monday, May 17, 2021, at his home. He was born Aug. 12, 1934, in Lansing, the son of Marvin Sr. and Mary (Parks) Henrys.
Norm served for 10 years with the Michigan National Guard. He retired from General Motors as a welder after 31 years. Norm would often be asked to weld and fabricate different things by people that knew his quality work. He also enjoyed helping around the Pentwater community with various projects and lending a helping hand to anyone in need.
Norm enjoyed fishing, a good meal and spending time with his family and friends. He was a devoted Christian and faithful member of First Baptist Church in Hart. His children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren loved him and enjoyed all of the special time he spent with them. Norm was loved by so many people and will truly be missed by everyone fortunate enough to know him.
Norm is survived by his wife of 54 years Vera Loraine Henrys; children Kimberly Baker of Swansboro, North Carolina, Sherri (Michael) Guerin of Saginaw, Kristine Locke of Charlotte, Kevin (Pam) Henrys of Mason and Keith Henrys of Fairbanks, Alaska; son-in-law Timothy Ballmer of Debary, Florida; grandchildren Christopher (Aimee) Hendrixson, Logan (Sarah) Stark, Shane (Connie) Hafner, Monique (Clint) Bauschatz, Lacy (Rico) Fuentes, Jamie (Justin) VanAlstine, Jhaun (Dana) Baker, Benjamin (Caroline) Somers, Kenny (Joanie) Baker, Lindsey (Fernando) Roman, Nicholas Henrys and Michael Henrys; 19 great-grandchildren; and, numerous loving nieces and nephews.
Norm was preceded in death by his parents; daughter Tonja Ballmer; great-grandson Kylen Fuentes; and, siblings Marvin Jr (Sharon) Henrys, Patricia (George) Kirchmeier, Beverly (Patrick) McClain, Mary Wilcoxson and Michael (Leah) Henrys.
Funeral services will be conducted at 1 p.m., Tuesday, May 25, 2021, at First Baptist Church, 3258 North 72nd Avenue, Hart, MI 49420, with Pastor Ryan Vander Zwaag officiating. Interment will follow in Hart Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 5 to 7 p.m., Monday, May 24, 2021, at Beacon Cremation & Funeral Service, King-Hart Chapel, 2370 North 72nd Avenue, Hart, MI 49420.
