Oris Charles “Chuck” Mosher Jr., age 83, of Ludington, passed away on Dec. 18, 2022. Chuck was born on March 8, 1939 in Muskegon, the son of Oris and Rose (Cyr) Mosher and graduated from Muskegon Catholic High School with the class of 1957. On March 8, 1958 he married Madeline Louise Chamberlain in Muskegon and they have celebrated 64 years together and welcomed children Stephen, Marilyn, Robert, Deb, Carol and James into their lives.
Chuck grew up in the Muskegon area and began working as a youngster during the summer months at several of the celery farms in the area. During his high school years he worked part time for Plumb’s Grocery Store in Muskegon. His strong work ethic paid off as he elevated to several different department manager positions before promoting to assistant store manager and eventually store manager in 1962. Chuck was offered the manager position at their store in Ludington and moved his family to the area in 1966 where they were faithful members of St. Simon Catholic Church. After working for Plumb’s for several years, Chuck became the manager of Bonser’s Market in Ludington before ending his career with Shop-N-Save. In retirement, Chuck and Madeline spent a lot of time traveling.
Along with his wife Madeline, Chuck will be greatly missed by his children Stephen Mosher of Florida, Marilyn (Jeff) Conklin of Free Soil, Deb (Mike) Walters of Clinton, Michigan, Carol Mosher of Fremont, Robert Mosher and James Mosher both in Michigan; his grandchildren Joe (Emily) Conklin of Grand Rapids and Nicholas Walters of Seattle, Washington; his great-grandson Theo Conklin; four brothers and one sister all of the Muskegon area; and many nieces and nephews.
The Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated for Chuck at 11 a.m. on Monday, Jan. 9, 2023, at St. Simon Catholic Church in Ludington with Rev. Wayne Wheeler as celebrant. Burial will take place at Pere Marquette Cemetery later in the spring. Friends may greet his family prior to Mass from 10-11 a.m. at the church. Those who wish to remember Chuck with a memorial donation are asked to please consider St. Simon Catholic Church.
