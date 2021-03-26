Otto Allison, age 75, of Ludington, passed away Friday, March 19, 2021. Services that were planned for today at Cornerstone Baptist Church have been postponed until further notice. Arrangements have been entrusted to Oak Grove Funeral Home of Ludington.
- Already a subscriber? Click the image on the left to view the latest e-edition.
Don't have a subscription? Click here to see our subscription options.
News In Your Inbox!
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
What's Trending
Trending Recipes
Poll
What's your favorite color to make an Easter egg?
You voted: