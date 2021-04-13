The memorial service for Otto Allison, who passed away on March 19, 2021, has been rescheduled. It will be held on Saturday, April 17, 2021, at 11 a.m. at Cornerstone Baptist Church in Ludington with Pastor Bryan Copenhaver officiating. Visitation will begin at 10 a.m. at the church. Social distancing guidelines will be practiced. Arrangements were entrusted to Oak Grove Funeral Home of Ludington, www.OakGroveLudington.com.
