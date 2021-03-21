Otto Gene Allison, 75, of Ludington, passed away suddenly on Friday, March 19, 2021.
Otto was born Dec. 12, 1945, in Ludington, the son of Otto and Sue (Metzger) Allison. Otto graduated from Ludington High School in 1964 and was a proud graduate of Michigan State University. Otto began working for West Shore Builders in Ludington and spent the rest of his career in the construction business. He eventually began his own business and co-owned A & M Construction.
Otto’s greatest passions were hunting and fishing. If he was not building and remodeling, he could be found in the woods during bow and rifle seasons or fishing Lake Michigan, the many area inland lakes during the summer and ice fishing in the winter. He also was a skilled craftsman and built many furniture pieces for his family and friends. In his retirement, he could still be found helping people with various remodeling projects.
For many years, Otto enjoyed his weekly Tuesday morning breakfasts with several friends at local restaurants. In his spare time, he could be found in his large garden harvesting different types of fruits and vegetables. He was known for his jam that he made from the produce in his garden. During the holidays, he spent many hours making breads and cookies, and then delivering these items to his friends and family, which meant catching up with one another over a cup of coffee. He also carried dog and cat treats in his pockets for any of the pets that lived in the houses that he visited. Most of all, he loved spending time on Hackert Lake with his sister, brother-in-law and two nieces.
Otto will be greatly missed by his sister and brother-in-law Nancy (Dan) Bradshaw of Scottville; his nieces Shawna Bradshaw and Allison Bradshaw, both of Ludington; and, many cousins and close friends.
Otto was preceded in death by his parents, Otto and Sue Allison.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, March 27, 2021 at 1 p.m. at Cornerstone Baptist Church in Ludington with Pastor Bryan Copenhaver officiating. Visitation will begin at noon at the church. Social distancing guidelines will be practiced. Burial will take place at a later date at Custer Riverside Cemetery.
Those who wish to remember Otto with a memorial are asked to consider the Ludington Salvation Army.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Oak Grove Funeral Home of Ludington, www.oakgroveludington.com.