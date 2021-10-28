Pamela Anderson, 68, of Flushing, passed away Monday, Oct. 11, in Owosso. Pam was born on March 28, 1953, in Lansing, to Peter and Geraldine (Lefler) Ruboyianes. Pam grew up in Ludington, and eventually moved to California, where she lived for many years, before returning to Michigan. Pam was preceded in passing by her son Jayce Anderson; her sister Antoinette Cole; her brothers Pete and Greg Ruboyianes; and, her parents. Pam is survived by her son Robert Viglietti of Chicago; her sisters Jeannette Ruboyianes of Rancho Cordova, California, and Melissa Ruboyianes of Flushing; and many beloved aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews, great nieces and nephews and close friends. A memorial is planned for a later date.
