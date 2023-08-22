Pansy Mae Knott, 76, of Fountain, passed away on Monday, Aug. 21, 2023. Visitation will be held Saturday, Aug. 26, 2023, from 1-3 p.m. at Oak Grove Funeral Home of Ludington. A graveside service will follow starting at 4 p.m. at Bachellor Cemetery in Fountain. Arrangements have been entrusted to Oak Grove Funeral Home of Ludington, www.oakgroveludington.com.

