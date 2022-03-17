On Thursday, March 3, 2022, Patricia Ann Johnson, loving wife and mother of four children went to be with her Savior at the age of 81, at her home in LaGrange, Wyoming. Patricia was born on May 23, 1940, in Ludington, to Harold and Beatrice (Hanna) Pedersen. She was a 1958 graduate of Ludington High School.
On June 7, 1958, she joyfully married Leigh Albert Johnson. They raised four children Mandy, Cheryl, Mark and Jill.
Patricia was a faithful woman who loved Jesus and her family. She enjoyed spending time with her horses and being outdoors. She was quick to laugh, with a kind and compassionate spirit and had a heart for serving others.
She was preceded in death by her parents Harold and Beatrice (Hanna) Peterson and her sister Janet Zacharda. She is survived by her husband Leigh; their four children Mandy (Larry) Thiel, Cheryl (Nelson) Miles, Mark and Jill (Ron) Newcomb; eight grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; and, sister Helen Lardie along with nieces and nephews. She will be greatly missed by her family who loved her dearly.