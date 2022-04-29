There will be a memorial service for Patricia Bruin from 2 to 4 p.m. Saturday, May 7 at the township park in downtown Silver Lake. Friends are welcome.
- Already a subscriber? Click the image on the left to view the latest e-edition.
Don't have a subscription? Click here to see our subscription options.
News In Your Inbox!
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
What's Trending
-
SS Badger enters federal funding program as LMC explores power conversion
-
Consumers, DTE sue Toshiba over work at pumped storage plant
-
Fire siren to sound only on Saturdays under legal settlement
-
LHS earns recognition from U.S. News & World Report for sixth time
-
Warmest, perhaps biggest Lake Jump raises thousands for Childhood Cancer Campaign
Trending Recipes
Poll
Of these, where is your favorite place to watch the sunset?
You voted: