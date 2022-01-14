Patricia Diane Shears, age 80, of Ludington and Arizona City, Arizona, passed away on Monday, Jan. 10, 2022, at her home. She was born on Sept. 27, 1941, in Dearborn, to the late Theodore and Karen (Sorensen) Lassen. Pat married John Shears on Feb. 17, 1962, in Southgate. Pat graduated from Wyandotte High School and obtained an associate degree in business from Muskegon Community College. She started her career in banking as a teller. She worked in several departments over the years, working her way up to assistant vice president of Mortgage Lending before retiring from Fifth-Third Bank in downtown Grand Haven. Pat was a member of St. John’s Lutheran Church in Ludington and Central Lutheran Church in Arizona City, was past member of St. John’s Lutheran Church in Grand Haven, and was a founding member of St. Matthew Lutheran Church in Spring Lake. She was also member and past president of the Tri-Cities Kiwanis Club, the first woman to serve in that role. Pat was an amazing mother, wonderful wife and fiercely independent woman who loved unconditionally. She had great passion for reading, spending time with her grandkids and traveling. Pat had an adventurous streak. She and John rode their tandem bicycle in the DALMAC Bicycle Tour, which goes from Lansing to the Mackinac Bridge, three times. Her love of adventure also led her try skydiving, zip-lining and white-water rafting. Pat will always be lovingly remembered and missed by her husband of almost 60 years John; her two children Kirsten (Brian) Corbett of Troy and Jon (Darbee) Shears of Grand Haven; her seven cherished grandchildren Quinten and Penelope Corbett, Daphne Shears, Rubee (Ian) VanHall, Mabel Maloley and Holden and Phoebe Richardson; great-granddaughter Athena Richardson; sister Faye (Michael) Johnson; and sisters-in-law Patricia Lassen and Patricia Shears. She was preceded in death by her brother Martin Lassen and brother-in-law James Shears. A Memorial Service will be held at a later date to be announced. Memorial Contributions may be made to Harbor Hospice of Muskegon. Please visit www.klaassenfuneralhome.com to sign Pat’s online guestbook.
