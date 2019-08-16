Patricia E. Flanery, age 76, of Walkerville, passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019.
Patricia was born on Dec. 15, 1942, the daughter of the late William and Arlene (Carrier) Staskus.
She married the late Ronald J. Flanery in February of 1961. They had three daughters, Tammy (Kelly) Sibley of Hart, Robin (Jeff) Vanas of Branch and Tricia (Robert) Hale of Ludington; six grandchildren; one great-grandson; nieces; and nephews.
Patricia was preceded in death by her parents; husband; and siblings, Joann (Roger) Fairbrother and Allen (Joan) Staskus.
Per Patricia’s wishes, there will be no memorial service. In honor of her memory, donations may be made to Harbor Hospice, 1050 W. Western Ave, Suite 400, Muskegon, MI 49441.
Arrangements were entrusted to Oak Grove Funeral Home of Ludington.