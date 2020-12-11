Patricia H. Keppner, of Ludington, died peacefully in Riverside, California, on Dec. 1, 2020. Pat, as her friends called her, was born May 27, 1927, in Riverside, Illinois, to Alfred Eugene Hoffman and Cornelia Robe Hoffman.
She attended Riverside High School, class of 1944, then completed her bachelor’s degree in business at University of Illinois in 1948, where she met her husband Robert (Bob). She was an active member of Delta Zeta sorority and held dear the relationships formed there throughout her life.
After college, she worked in Chicago at Young and Rubicam advertising agency. On Nov. 20, 1949, she married Robert in Riverside, Illinois. They lived in Lake Forest, Illinois, from 1958 until 1987 where they raised four daughters. When the girls were grown, she worked as an executive secretary for Ward Foods, FMC, then an investment firm close to home before she retired.
After many summers vacationing at Hamlin Lake, they built their retirement home on the lake and enjoyed countless visitors throughout the 27 years lived here. During her retirement, she enjoyed traveling and visited many exotic places around the world. Pat was a force to be reckoned with at the bridge table and played from the age of 11 until she was 92. She played competitive duplicate bridge with Bob as her partner. Pat was an avid reader usually reading 2-3 books a week. It wasn’t uncommon to hear her say, “I’ve already read this one,” after she had finished a chapter or two. The librarians at Ludington Library knew her by name. She was an active member of the Christian Scientist church. The focus of her life was family, her daughters, grandchildren, great-grandchildren and all extended family. She was a great cook and many were fortunate enough to enjoy this passion with her.
She is survived by daughters Debra Shurr (Donald), Cynthia Marble (Larry Dellard) and Laura Merrill (Patrick); four grandchildren Matthew Merrill (Alyson), Christina Secrets (Garrett), Andrew Schurr and Ryan Schurr (Emily); and three great-grandchildren Conrad and Zachary Merrill and Charlotte Secrets.
Pat was preceded in death by her husband Robert, her parents, her brother Alfred, sister Geraldine and her eldest daughter Kristine.
She will be interred in Lake Forest, Illinois, where her husband and daughter are laid to rest.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Ludington Library, Ludington Senior Center or any senior center.