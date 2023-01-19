Patricia Irene Genter, 88, of Grand Rapids, formally of Ludington, passed away on Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2023. Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2023, at 5 p.m. at Oak Grove Funeral Home of Ludington. Visitation begins at 4 p.m. Arrangements have been entrusted to Oak Grove Funeral Home of Ludington, www.OakGroveLudington.com.
