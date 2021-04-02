Patricia J. Hanson, age 81, of Fountain, passed away Friday, Feb. 26, 2021. A celebration of life will be held Friday, April 9, 2021, at 2 p.m. at the Oak Grove Funeral Home of Ludington. Family will greet friends starting at 1 p.m. Arrangements have been entrusted to Oak Grove Funeral Home of Ludington, www.oakgroveludington.com.
