Patricia J. Hanson, age 81, of Fountain passed away Friday, Feb. 26, 2021. She was born March 21, 1939, in Lansing to Buford and Margaret (Hutchins) Millner. Patricia graduated from Sexton High School in 1957. She went on to receive her associate’s degree in the culinary arts from Washtenaw Community College.
Patricia married Lyle Hanson on July 12, 1958, at the First United Methodist Church in Lansing. Patricia worked in the food service industry and retired as the public school food service director in 1999.
Patricia was a member of Sandy’s Quilters Quilting Guild, the VFW Auxiliary, Scottville Senior Center and the Saline Area Players Theater Group. She was also a supporter of the Breast Cancer Research at U of M. Patricia enjoyed spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren. She enjoyed gardening, watching the U of M girls’ softball team, baking and quilting. Patricia loved spending time in the flower garden and enjoying nature at her log home.
Patricia will be greatly missed by her husband of 62 years Lyle Hanson; her children Brian (Donna) Hanson, Elizabeth Connor and Craig (Robin) Hanson; her grandchildren Erin Connor and Gina Hanson; her stepgrandson Travis Hanson; her siblings Barbara Ross, Jim Millner, Kathy Archer and Tom Millner; and, many nieces, nephews and cousins.
Besides her parents, Patricia was preceded in death by her sister Margaret “Peggy” Kortge.
A memorial service will be held Friday, April 9, 2021, at 2 p.m. at Oak Grove Funeral Home of Ludington. Family will greet friends starting at 1 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Patricia’s name may be directed to the American Cancer Society via the University of Michigan Softball Academy, visit the link https://secure.acsevents.org/site/STR?fr_id=100915&pg= to make a donation in Patricia’s name.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Oak Grove Funeral Home of Ludington, www.oakgroveludington.com.