Patricia Jean Petersen, aged 76, of Ludington, passed away peacefully at her home on Wednesday, May 12, 2021, surrounded by her family. Patty was born on Aug. 21, 1944, in Muskegon, the daughter of Maurice and Edna (Sanders) Quinn and graduated from Mason County Central High School with the class of 1962. On Oct. 26, 1963, she married her high school sweetheart Gary L. Petersen at St. Jerome Catholic Church in Scottville and they have celebrated 57 wonderful years together.
Patty worked as a medical technician and office manager for Dr. Neil Johnson at his practice in Scottville for more than 30 years. She loved to work crossword puzzles, especially the Sunday edition of the New York Times because it was more challenging. She and Dr. Johnson often competed against each other to see who could finish the puzzle first. Following Dr. Johnson’s retirement, Patty worked as a pharmacist assistant for Nichols Drug Store for several years. Patty and Gary were faithful members of St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Custer where Patty was also a member of the St. Rose Altar Society.
Patty was preceded in death by her parents Maurice and Edna Quinn and her sister Maureen Reed. She will be greatly missed by her husband Gary; her son Michael (Jill) Petersen of Scottville; her beloved grandchildren Wynn Petersen of Grand Rapids and Penny Petersen of Ann Arbor; her sister Kathleen (Jay) Johnsen of Grand Rapids; her brother-in-law Clifford Reed of Walhalla; and, several nieces and nephews. Gary would especially like to recognize her dear friends Anne Hankins, Barb Burwell and Vicky Sorensen for all of their friendship and support through the years.
The Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated for Patricia at 11 a.m. on Thursday, May 20, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Custer with Rev. Dan DePew as celebrant. Friends may greet her family during a time of visitation on Thursday morning from 10 a.m. until time of Mass at the church. Those who wish to remember Patricia with a memorial donation are asked to please consider St. Mary’s Catholic Church or Lakeshore Animal Friends in honor of her love of animals.
