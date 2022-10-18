Patricia “Kay” Hanson of Ludington, formally of Midland, passed away on Oct. 14, 2022. Kay was born on Aug. 22, 1938, to Garland and Texa (Sloan) Stratton. She graduated from Columbus North High School in 1956 and received her bachelor’s degree in microbiology from The Ohio State University. On June 11, 1960, Kay married the love of her life, Theodore James Hanson, where they shared over 60 years of wedded bliss. Together they share son Eric Hanson and daughter Shari Hanson Kao. Kay worked at Dow Chemical Company where she was a legal abstractor. Kay was an avid painter. She especially loved painting with watercolor and acrylics. Her love for the arts led her to be the co-founder of “Art on the Town Gallery” in Pentwater. Kay was also involved at her church, Emmanuel Lutheran.
Kay is survived by her husband, Ted Hanson; children Eric Hanson and Shari Hanson Kao; grandchildren Kaylee and Courtney.
Arrangements were entrusted to Oak Grove Funeral Home of Ludington, www.OakGroveLudington.com.